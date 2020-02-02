President Donald Trump ridiculed Michael Bloomberg for his height on Sunday, claiming that the former mayor of New York City wanted a box to stand on during the next Democrat debate.

Trump commented on Bloomberg’s height in a Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity:

I just think of little. You know, now he wants a box for the debates, to stand on. OK, it’s OK, there’s nothing wrong, you can be short, why should he get a box to stand on? OK? He wants a box for the debates, why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean that everybody else gets a box?

Hannity previewed the clip of the interview during an episode of Fox and Friends on Sunday morning.

Trump said Democrats changing the debate rules to allow Bloomberg on the stage was unfair, particularly to Democrats who were shut out of the process.

“Corey Booker and all these other people couldn’t get any of the things that Bloomberg’s getting now, I think it’s very unfair for the Democrats,” Trump said. “But I would love to run against Bloomberg, I would love it.”

Bloomberg is five-foot-eight inches tall, while President Trump is six-foot-three inches tall.

A Bloomberg spokesperson responded to Trump’s insult by mocking his “fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

But Bloomberg also personally responded to Trump’s comment on Sunday.

“He lies about everything so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he said things like that,” Bloomberg said, adding, “I stand twice as tall as he does on the stage, on the stage that matters.”

VIDEO: I asked ⁦@MikeBloomberg⁩ about the president’s tweets and accusation that he and the DNC are trying to rig the election against ⁦@BernieSanders⁩. Bloomberg called the president a liar and said “I stand twice as tall,” on the “stage that matters.” pic.twitter.com/uLT7AHw6Bn — Tim Perry (@tperry518) February 2, 2020

Other presidential candidates have used boxes to appear taller on the debate stage.

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, who is five-foot-nine inches tall, stood on a box in the third Democratic primary debate, but has since dropped out of the race.

Trump has begun mocking Bloomberg as “Mini Mike” repeatedly, criticizing him on Twitter for spending hundreds of millions on ads against the president.

“Mini Mike is part of the Fake News,” he wrote. “They are all working together”:

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020