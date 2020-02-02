John Kerry Endorses Biden to Fight Against ‘AR-16 with Long Clip’

John Kerry endorsed Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Saturday, praising him for being willing to do something about an “AR-16 with a long clip.”

He was speaking at a Biden campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa.

Kerry began by addressing the “courage” Biden showed in pushing gun control as an elected official from Delaware. He then transitioned into specifics–gun types, etc.–and suggested Biden is the candidate who will fight for gun control if elected to the White House.

Kerry said, “You heard from Joe about the things he did with the NRA, that took courage, Delaware’s a tough state. I’m a hunter, I’m a gun owner, been that all my life.” But he stressed he is the last person who would “take an AR-16 with a long clip out to go out and shoot a deer or to shoot anything. But now we have a crowd that was willing to bring them back, and we saw what happened in Las Vegas and other places.”

Kerry said Biden will go to the White House and “do something” about guns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.