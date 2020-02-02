‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg’s Super Bowl Gun Control Push Widely Rejected

Michael Bloomberg’s Super Bowl gun control ad was rejected by NRA members and top Democrat strategists as well.

The ad cost Bloomberg $10 million and it pushed gun control in response to the 2013 shooting death of 20-year-old George Kemp.

Bloomberg’s ad did not mention a September 27, 2013, Houston Chronicle report that Kemp was shot just around midnight after allegedly pulling into a Richmond, Texas, neighborhood, calling an individual on his cell phone, and challenging him to a fight.

The ad’s purpose was to push gun control, period, and negative responses to the ad came quickly.

NRA members, gathered at the Great American Outdoor Show, responded to Bloomberg by explaining that he has no say in the way they exercise their Second Amendment rights, especially when it comes to defending their own lives.

An NRA member observed, “Mike Bloomberg is a white billionaire who has no place in telling me how I can defend myself or my loved ones.”

And a mother named Ashley Boop flatly rejected Bloomberg’s push as well. She said, “As a mother of three-year-old little boy, my family means everything to me. As a woman, I believe the best way to protect myself is with a firearm.

Other women spoke up, too, asking if Bloomberg is willing for the women in his life to be left defenseless via gun control.

NRA members don't like hypocritical NYC billionaires. You want to know how real Americans feel, Bloomberg? Watch this! Your $10M #SuperBowl ad won't beat the American spirit. You want to take our guns, go ahead and try. We will fight for our freedom. #SuperBowlLIV #GAOS2020 pic.twitter.com/Bq8bNUqpCn — NRA (@NRA) February 3, 2020

A top Democrat strategist unaffiliated with any 2020 campaign also reacted adversely to Bloomberg’s gun control ad, telling Breitbart News: “Bloomberg acts like the’s the only one doing something on the issue. But the movement is a lot bigger than him. He needs to wake up and realize that mothers have been going to funerals and fighting back a lot longer than he’s been buying ads on TV and calling himself the leader of a movement.”

