House Impeachment Manager and House Oversight Chairman Adam Schiff warned Monday that President Donald Trump might give Alaska to the Russians if he is not impeached.

Schiff disagreed with the president’s lawyers, who argued that Trump’s actions were not criminal and should thus not be considered impeachable.

He warned that they were setting a precedent that would only encourage Trump to pursue “unacceptable” actions if exonerated.

“Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election,” he said. “Or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago personally and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war.”

Schiff said Senate Republicans would create a “runaway presidency” if they failed to remove him from office.

“We have known since the day we brought these charges that the bar to conviction requiring a full two-thirds of the Senate may be prohibitively high,” he said. “And yet, the alternative is a runaway presidency and a nation whose elections are open to the highest bidder.”