Donald Trump Wins Republican Iowa Caucuses

President Donald Trump officially won the Republican caucuses in Iowa on Monday, an expected result as there was no serious primary challenger.

Donald Trump earned 97 percent of the caucus vote, with 95 percent of the counties reporting.

Joe Walsh got only 359 votes, and William Weld got 353 votes.

The president’s re-election campaign sent an army of over 80 surrogates to the state caucuses including members of his family and top Republicans.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said that it was still important to make an appearance in the state to build up their supporter base in Iowa.

“A lot of people ask us why we’re out here today,” Parscale said at a caucus press conference on Monday. “The truth is, this is our first test of a grassroots army we built.”

Parscale was joined by Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Unlike Hunter Biden, we were international business people before we got into politics; that’s what we actually did,” Donald Trump Jr. said, adding, “That’s the difference between us and them.”

“We’re here in Iowa to show the people that we take this election seriously. We don’t take a single vote for granted,” Lara Trump said.

Parscale previewed the upcoming election with confidence.

“This is going to be the largest grassroots army the Republican Party’s ever seen, or hopefully, this country’s ever seen,” he said.