Illegal Alien Charged with Enticing, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl in Alabama

An illegal alien has been charged with enticing a 13-year-old girl through social media and raping her in Madison County, Alabama.

Rodrigo Ortega, a 24-year-old illegal alien, is accused of being responsible for the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl after he enticed her on social media, telling her he was 19-years-old, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Two days after the girl went missing, police found Ortega and the victim, taking him into custody and charging him with second-degree rape, enticing a child, and interference with child custody.

“We are happy that the victim can be reunited with her family, and that the man responsible has been brought to justice,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a statement. “The tireless work by the FBI and the Sheriff’s Office Investigators help bring this case to a close.”

Ortega is being held on a $30,000 bond and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him so that if he is released by local authorities at any time, he will be immediately turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.