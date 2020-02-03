Following a massive delay in the reporting of results of the Iowa Democrat caucus, a secretary was forced to tweet out the results for a precinct after being put on hold for over an hour.

“I am the caucus secretary for Story County Precinct 1-1. I’ve been on hold for over an hour to report the results. We have 6 delegates,” the secretary, Shawn Sebastian, tweeted.

I am the caucus secretary for Story County Precinct 1-1. I've been on hold for over an hour to report the results.

Sanders – 2

Warren – 2

Buttigieg 2 Here's how it happened 1/ — Shawn Sebastian 🐺🐴 (@shawnsebastian) February 4, 2020

Sebastian tweeted the results after he was on hold for over an hour and eventually hung up on — while he was being interviewed by CNN.

YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS UP. The Iowa Democrat party just hung up on a caucus secretary attempting to report results. He was on hold for over an hour. pic.twitter.com/QVuIihy56A — Abigail Marone (Text WOKE to 88022) (@abigailmarone) February 4, 2020

Journalist Glenn Greenwald noted the unusualness of a caucus secretary tweeting out the results because no one would take his call.

“This inspires so much confidence – a caucus secretary having to report the results over Twitter because no Democratic official will take his call and he doesn’t know what else to do,” he tweeted.

This inspires so much confidence – a caucus secretary having to report the results over Twitter because no Democratic official will take his call and he doesn’t know what else to do. https://t.co/NRJe1Bxk0I — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 4, 2020

Iowa Democratic Party officials announced problems with a new reporting app as a cause for the delay in results. Some precinct chairs were reportedly unable to log into the app to report results.

They also said the delay was also due to quality checks of the results.

“The integrity of the results is paramount,” Mandy McClure, Iowa Democratic Party communications director, told the Des Moines Register at around 9:30 p.m.

Larry Sabato, Director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, called the delay a disaster for the future of the Iowa caucuses.

“Like everyone else, I’m just trying to get a hint” about who won “before I go to bed,” Sabato told the Des Moines Register. “This is not going well for Iowa.”

Bernie won and the party is currently wiping all the servers with a cloth https://t.co/NAzNplGIOr — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 4, 2020

