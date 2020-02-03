Former New York City mayor and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg attempted to slam President Donald Trump on Sunday by releasing an ad that featured Obama-era footage of caged migrants.

The campaign ad, which highlighted what it believed to be mishaps of the Trump campaign, was released on Super Bowl Sunday and featured moments from the white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings, school shootings, and immigration.

Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country. He did.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4vcIycilow — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020

“America demanded change and change is what we got,” the ad stated, before showing footage of caged migrants and border patrol agents.

A review by the Daily Caller News Foundation found that one particular image used in Bloomberg’s ad was from President Barack Obama’s time in office when migrants were caged and photographed.

The Caller stated:

The DCNF compared this image to a photo taken by Ross D. Franklin for The Associated Press in June 2014. The picture, which the DCNF obtained from Getty Images, was taken inside a Customs and Border Protection facility in Nogales, Arizona.

The Caller found that the chosen photo was indeed from the Obama era and matched that of Franklin:

The crossed legs of the individual laying down in the Bloomberg photo is the same as the crossed-legged individual seen in the middle of Franklin’s photo. The placing of the three mats near the head of the individual are stacked in the exact same position, as well.

Breitbart News reached out to the Bloomberg campaign but did not receive an immediate response.