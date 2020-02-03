Non-Citizens, DACA Illegal Aliens Organize for Democrats in Iowa Caucus

Non-citizens and illegal aliens shielded from deportation by Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are helping to organize behind 2020 Democrat presidential candidates in the Iowa caucus.

A report by HuffPost highlighted non-citizens’ involvement in the 2020 Democrat caucus in Iowa, with DACA illegal aliens and foreign nationals living in the United States working on behalf of candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

None of the foreign nationals, except for a newly naturalized citizen mentioned in the piece, are eligible to actually caucus in the Iowa caucus.

HuffPost reports:

Luis Gomez, 31, is the Sanders die-hard who organized the event. He was never involved in politics until he learned about the Vermont senator, and now he has campaign merch displayed at his auto body repair shop. [Emphasis added] … Gomez is a resident, not a citizen, so he won’t be able to caucus. But he’s still been doing everything he can for Sanders, short of that. [Emphasis added] … Reyes came to the United States when she was 3 years old and was a recipient of former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. She and her sister founded the group Dream Iowa. [Emphasis added]

Two regions of Iowa where large foreign populations have recently resettled over the last two decades — Denton and Storm Lake, Iowa — have increasingly become less and less red. As the HuffPost reported, big businesses with meatpacking plants and farms have brought thousands of newly arrived nationals to the region.

As Breitbart News has reported, Sanders has a handful of DACA illegal aliens working on his presidential campaign, and they helped write the democratic socialist’s immigration platform — which includes taxpayer-funded free health care for illegal aliens, decriminalization of the southern border, and amnesty for the majority of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

