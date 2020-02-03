One person was killed and five others injured when an attacker opened fire on a bus Monday in gun-controlled California.

USA Today reports that the incident occurred on a Greyhound bus 80 miles north of Los Angeles.

NBC News reports that the driver pulled onto the shoulder after hearing the shots and was able to talk the attacker into exiting the bus. The attacker complied and the driver left him on the shoulder and drove the bus to the Grapevine exit and pulled into a gas station.

There were 43 people on the bus, counting the driver, at the time the shots were fired. One woman was killed and five other individuals were injured.

Law enforcement rushed to the gas station after receiving numerous calls from bus passengers.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings indicated that the suspect was apprehended while still on the shoulder of the road. He had allegedly left his gun on the bus and it was recovered.

The bus ride originated in Los Angeles and was “headed to the San Francisco-Oakland area.”

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a gun registry, firearm confiscation orders, a minimum gun purchase age of 21 years, a limit on the number of firearm purchases one can make in a month, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first get a safety certificate from the state, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for self-defense, and numerous other gun controls.

They also require would-be ammunition purchasers to pass a background check before buying bullets.

