Social Media Cries Foul over Delayed Iowa Caucus Results Attributed to ‘Quality Control’

Individuals on both sides of the political aisle are crying foul over the Iowa State Democratic Party attributing the delay in results to “quality control,” sparking further suspicion of what some Democrats fear is a rigged election.

The Iowa State Democratic Party on Monday attributed the delay in the Iowa caucus results to “quality control,” claiming it was doing so “out of an abundance of caution.” The party did not provide an ETA on the results.

“We asked for more specifics than that. We don’t know exactly what the quality control is but as we said. This is the first time in the history of Iowa caucuses  —  they’ve been doing this for half a century — that they are tabulating three different numbers here,” NBC News correspondent Steve Kornacki said:

The party’s explanation, however, is furthering suspicion among people across the political spectrum.

“What the heck is ‘quality control?'” former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod asked:

“What does this mean? Are they rigging the primary (again)?” the Tea Party Patriots’ official Twitter account asked:

The state’s Democrat Party released a statement late Monday, again citing “quality checks.”

“The integrity of the results is paramount,” communications director Mandy McClure said in a statement. “We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time”:

