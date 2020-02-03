Watch Live: Day 11 of President Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate will start the eleventh day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

The Senate will hear closing arguments from the House Democrat impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s counsel’s closing argument as the impeachment trial starts moving to a close. On Tuesday, senators will speak and deliberate on how to move forward on impeachment. The Senate on Wednesday will move towards a vote on the articles of impeachment against the president.

House Democrats have charged President Trump with abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress.

The Senate blocked a resolution Friday that would have allowed for additional witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify before the impeachment trial. Only Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) voted to allow for more witnesses to appear before the impeachment trial.

