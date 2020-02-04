Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s New Day, network analyst Harry Enten said the flat Iowa caucus turnout shows 2020 Democratic candidates have an “enthusiasm problem.”

The Iowa Democratic Party said voter turnout during the 2020 caucuses was similar to 2016, @ForecasterEnten says. "That is not particularly good. … There's supposed to be all this excitement around the Democratic Party wanting to beat Donald Trump."https://t.co/e9UzVbsuxI pic.twitter.com/5Gux6Q7d3H — New Day (@NewDay) February 4, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: