Donald Trump Mocks ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ Democrat Caucus in Iowa

President Donald Trump criticized the disastrous results in the Iowa caucus on Tuesday, warning it was proof Democrats were not ready to govern.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Nothing works, just like they ran the country.”

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Trump compared the caucus debacle to the Obamacare website technology mess in 2013.

The president also shared a gif of a dumpster fire mocking Iowa Democrats for the botched process.

The president blamed Democrats for botching the caucus system, but defended Iowa’s right to be first in the primary calandar.

“It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault,” he wrote. “As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!”

It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition! https://t.co/bX3FLvua1C — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

The president noted he was the only candidate who could accurately declare victory after Republicans reported the results of their caucus just a couple of hours after they finished.

“The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump,'” the president said.

Trump earned 97 percent of the Republican caucus vote, according to the Republican state party reporting page, with 100 percent of the counties reporting.

The president’s campaign sent a full team of leaders to the state to caucus for the president, despite having no serious primary challenger.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told reporters it was an important first test of the strength of the campaign.

“This is going to be the largest grassroots army the Republican Party’s ever seen, or hopefully, this country’s ever seen,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

Parscale also ridiculed Iowa Democrats on Monday night for botching the reporting results.

“Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history,” he said in a statement.

Parscale was also skeptical about the Democrat party’s ability to lead.

“It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process,” he wrote. “And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system?”