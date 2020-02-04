GOP Trolls DNC: ‘This Is the Party That Wants to Run’ Your Health Care

US Representative Mark Meadows, Republican of North Carolina, speaks to the press during a recess in the impeachment trial at the US Capitol on January 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Democratic prosecutors were expected to wrap up their case against US President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial Friday, …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Several prominent members of the GOP trolled Democrats after the colossal Iowa caucus failure that transpired Monday evening into Tuesday, mocking it as the party “that wants to run” everyone’s health care.

No precincts had reported results as of Tuesday afternoon, hours after the Iowa caucuses began. The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) attributed the delay to a “quality control” issue but released an updated statement on Tuesday, claiming that the discrepancies in the app’s tabulation of the results were due to a “coding issue.” The IDP maintained that the “underlying data collected via the app was sound.”

Republicans across the board trolled the Democrat party over the incompetence on display.

“If Democrats cant run a caucus, cant run an impeachment, can’t fire an intelligence committee chair who lies constantly, how could they run healthcare,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich asked:

“The failures of the Democrats’ Impeachment Witch Hunt and the #IACaucus will be inextricably linked in the history books,” former Trump 2016 campaign communications adviser Jason Miller said in a Twitter thread.

“Gross confusion and ineptitude, combined with unbridled Trump Derangement Syndrome, will not fair favorably over time”:

“Quality control = rigged?” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale mused in a tweet, calling the Democrats’ “caucus mess” the “sloppiest train wreck in history” in a statement to reporters:

“Last night’s failure was just as much of a disaster as this #ShamImpeachment in the House,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said. “When Democrats are put in the spotlight, one thing becomes clear: They’re not ready for primetime”:

“Folks—this is the party that wants to run your healthcare, control your employment, decide what kind of car you can drive, and more,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) noted:

“Mark my words, they are rigging this thing… what a mess. This is why people don’t want the #Dems running our county. #meltdown,” Eric Trump tweeted:

“While the #IACaucus outcome is still uncertain for Democrats, the Republican Party is more unified than ever behind @realDonaldTrump & his historic record of results,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said:

More:

President Trump also unloaded on Democrats in a series of tweets, calling the Democrat caucus an “unmitigated disaster” and asking, “When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa?”:

The Iowa Democrat Party said on Tuesday that it hoped to release the election results today but added, “our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.