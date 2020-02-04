An Iowa caucus voter has received a lot of attention after a video captured Monday night showed her requesting her vote back when she learned that Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is gay.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by Annabel Park, showed the woman in a conversation with Buttigieg’s caucus precinct captain Nikki van den Heever, who attempted to reason with her. The exchange occurred shortly after the woman signed a card in support of Buttigieg.

#PeteButtigieg precinct captain in rural Iowa responds to a caucus-goer flipping out upon learning that he has a same-sex partner. It’s a masterclass in patience, persistence, and love. Bravo @nikkiheever #IowaCaucuses #cresco #howardcountyiowa pic.twitter.com/PhX7vRFh8X — Annabel Park (@annabelpark) February 4, 2020

“Are you saying that he has the same-sex partner?” the unnamed woman asked. “Are you kidding? Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back?”

Van den Heever attempted to diffuse any future escalation of the situation and suggested that the two of them could “go ask” if the voter could have her card back and pointed out that Buttigieg “is just a human being” and said that “God doesn’t choose a political party.”

“Well he better read the Bible,” the voter said. “Why does it say in the Bible that a man should marry a woman then?”

“How come this has never been brought out before,” the woman inquired, before being told that Buttigieg being gay is “common knowledge.”

Van den Heever then attempted to reason further with the woman and asked her to vote based on what she believes, rather than if someone is “a woman or it’s a man or if they’re heterosexual.” As for her prior beliefs of Buttigieg, the woman responded, “it all just went down the toilet.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.