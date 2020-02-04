Live Updates*** Trump Delivers State of Union Address

President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, a day before the Senate holds its acquittal vote on the articles of impeachment. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democrats’ response, and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) will deliver the Democrats’ response in Spanish. Numerous Democrats like Reps. Al Green (D-TX), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Maxine Waters (D-CA) will boycott the address.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

8:55 PM: Pelosi, Pence not even looking at each other. House impeachment managers sitting together:

The House's impeachment managers — who are all sitting together — have had a receiving line of fellow Democrats ever since they got to the floor. Lots of hand-shaking. I also saw Rep. Dan Kildee give a salute. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) February 5, 2020

8:30 PM: Republicans waiting for Trump:

The seat saving by GOPers on or near the center aisle where Trump will walk down for the SOTU is underway – some I've spotted:

Rep Gohmert

Rep Long

Rep Van Drew

Rep Perry

Rep Johnson

Rep Marchant

Rep LaMalfa

Rep Gooden

Rep Bilirakis — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) February 4, 2020

8:25 PM: Excerpts of Trump’s speech:

8:15 PM: Whitmer releases excerpts of response:

NEW: Office of Gov. Whitmer releases excerpts of her Democratic response to President Trump’s #SOTU tonight. pic.twitter.com/LHVQkqHg15 — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) February 5, 2020

8:00 PM: State of the Union: Economy booming:

Why should @realDonaldTrump talk about impeachment at the #SOTU when we have the hottest economy in history? https://t.co/0eeWTv7n8c — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) February 4, 2020

The real worry for Ds right now isn’t the IA caucus mess, it’s that: 1) latest Gallup has Trump at 49%, highest ever of his presidency; 2) other polls out this week show Trump on high end of his job approve range; and 1/2 — amy walter (@amyewalter) February 4, 2020

Split Squad: Omar, Tlaib to attend in protest:

I am attending tonight’s address not to confer any legitimacy on his actions, his statements, or his presidency. I am attending on behalf of all of those targeted by this President to say, ‘We are greater than hate.’ My presence tonight is resistance. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2020

"There is no right or wrong way to protest." —@ayannapressley I'm joining my sisters in Congress in wearing white–my white #PalestinianThobe–to #SOTU. Being #unapologeticallyMe is my way of protesting this #ImpeachedPresident. pic.twitter.com/S8bHJPyDpz — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 4, 2020

Guaido will attend SOTY:

Exclusive: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will attend tonight's State of the Union address as a guest of the White House, suggesting that Trump still sees him as the best chance to replace Maduro https://t.co/JHbYjrypfs @JenniferJJacobs @justinsink — Patricia Laya (@PattyLaya) February 4, 2020

Dems, Independents Don’t Even Want to Watch SOTU:

Nearly two in five (39%) Americans plan to watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union message tonight. 47% say they will not be watching and don't want to watch the address tonight. https://t.co/OkhlaSavnX #SOTU #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/e4SZqVlyvK — YouGovUS (@YouGovUS) February 4, 2020

Resistance Democrats boycotting:

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

Because of an impeached, reckless, ruthless, lawless, shameless, corrupt, & unapologetically bigoted president – who is still engaging in a coverup, the state of the House, the state of the Senate, and the #StateOfTheUnion are divided. I will NOT attend #SOTU2020. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) February 4, 2020

To think that I would attend the #SOTU to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president is a thought that in no way would be consistent w/ my fight and struggle against this dishonorable president. I will certainly NOT be there! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 4, 2020

I will #BoycottSOTU, but the crowd will be filled w/ people impacted most by Trump's policies & McConnell's shameful inaction. I gave my ticket to Michelle Freedman, a tireless advocate for lower Rx prices. Her experience is why we're fighting to improve the #StateOfHealthCare — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) February 4, 2020