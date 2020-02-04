Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg is currently leading the Democrat caucus results in Iowa, according to partial numbers released by the state Democrat party.

With 62 percent of the Iowa caucus results in, Pete Buttigieg is leading with 26.9 percent; Sen. Bernie Sanders is in a close second with 25.1 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is at third and former Vice President Joe Biden is currently in fourth place.

Bernie Sanders is winning the initial popular vote of 27,088 while Buttigieg had 23,666. Warren had 20,088 but Biden only had 16,179.

Thirty-eight percent of the vote still has to be tallied.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar earned 12.6 percent while Andrew Yang only earned 1.1 percent

Tom Steyer came in seventh with only 0.3 percent.

The Iowa State Democrats released the partially tallied details at 4:00 p.m. CST in Iowa, as Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price hosted a press conference to apologize for the delayed results.

“The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable,” he said. “As chair of the party, I apologize deeply for this.”

Price blamed a coding error for the delayed results of the caucus reporting smartphone app.

“This was a coding error on one of the pieces on the back end,” he said.