Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for ripping up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech right behind his back after he delivered it.

Pompeo, who is close to the president, tweeted without comment a picture of Lisa Simpson crying as she is preparing to tear up a piece of paper:

Pompeo tweeted from his personal account, not from his secretary of state account.

Pelosi’s ripping up of the speech appeared to be a made-for-TV moment to express her disdain for the president, who delivered a speech filled with touching moments that appeared aimed at reaching out to the military, black Americans, and Latino communities.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called it an “outstanding speech.”

He said he appreciated Pelosi as House speaker but that “tearing the speech up is not going to tear up the accomplishments of the president. I think he’s well on his way to being reelected,” he added:

Tearing the speech up is not going to tear up the accomplishments of this President. #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/ItwLJwioWx — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 5, 2020

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), a Green Beret, tweeted about Pelosi’s gesture: “I find this sad. At the end of the day, we are all Americans”:

I find this sad. At the end of the day, we are all Americans. pic.twitter.com/JTVuf4YafW — Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz) February 5, 2020

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) said he was “disgusted and insulted” by Pelosi tearing up the speech and called for her to be censured.

“She isn’t clever or cute her childishness insults our American traditions -should be censured,” he tweeted.

As Speaker of the House for four State of the Unions by a President of the other party I am disgusted and insulted by the viciously partisan action of Nancy Pelosi tearing up the speech.She isn’t clever or cute her childishness insults our American traditions -should be censured. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 5, 2020

Navy Adm. (Ret.) Ronny Jackson, a House candidate in Texas and the president’s former physician at the White House called Pelosi’s move “shameful.”

“Nancy Pelosi once again the flag bearer for a party that has NO respect for the office of the Presidency/NO sense of what it really means to be an American! Shameful! Embarrassed and scared for our country,” he tweeted:

Nancy Pelosi once again the flag bearer for a party that has NO respect for the office of the Presidency/NO sense of what it really means to be an American! Shameful! Embarrassed and scared for our country.

Thank God @realDonaldTrump is going to be our President for 4 MORE YRS! pic.twitter.com/5qkAExqIDN — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) February 5, 2020

Pelosi later told reporters that ripping up the speech was “the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative,” according to NBC News.

