Nadler, Schiff Do Not Applaud as Trump Calls on Congress to Accomplish Victories for the American People

Representatives Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) did not stand or applaud during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday after the president emphasized the importance of accomplishing “victories that deliver for the American people.”

“Members of Congress, we must never forget that the only victories that matter in Washington are victories that deliver for the American people,” said President Trump on Tuesday evening.

While others stood and gave applause in reaction to the president’s remarks, Reps. Nadler and Schiff were seen slouching in their seats together.

The president’s State of the Union address arrives just one day before the Senate is expected to hold an acquittal vote in the impeachment trial of President Trump. The articles of impeachment had passed in the House mostly on partisan lines in December.

“The people are the heart of our country, their dreams are the soul of our country, and their love is what powers and sustains our country,” added President Trump during his State of the Union address. “We must always remember that our job is to put America first.”

Nadler and Schiff were not the only representatives seen refusing to give a standing ovation in response to the president’s remarks about putting Americans first on Tuesday night.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not stand or applaud in response to President Trump announcing that a young girl from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, would be granted a scholarship so that she can go to the school of her choice.

Later, as the State of the Union address concluded, Pelosi could be seen ripping apart a copy of President Trump’s speech.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.