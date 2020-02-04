Nancy Pelosi Criticizes Trump for Refusal to Shake Hands Before SOTU Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took a veiled shot at President Trump for not shaking her hand before his State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

In a tweet following the president’s speech, given in the U.S. House of Representatives, Pelosi claimed the Democrat Party would always be the ones to extend the hand of friendship:

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

Her tweet referenced the moment President Trump stepped onto the dais and gave binders containing copies of his address to Vice President Mike Pence and to her.

“Upon receiving the binder, the speaker extended her arm to shake the president’s hand, but he turned away to face attendees, instead,” according to Breitbart News.

The report continued:

However, Pelosi also slighted President Trump by only introducing him with the phrase “the President of the United States.” It is customary for the speaker to welcome the president with, “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States.”

Tuesday was the first time the two had seen each other since October when the president called her a “third-rate” lawmaker during a meeting at the White House.

Following his address Tuesday, Pelosi tore up her copy of the president’s speech in front of Congress and the entire nation, Breitbart News reported.

The article stated:

In so doing, Pelosi tore apart a text honoring American military forces –including Tuskegee Airman Gen. Charles McGee, a 100-year-old veteran of the pioneering Black fighter pilots. The text also honored victims of terrorism and included an emotional reunion of a military family, among other Americans mentioned in the address.

However, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) criticized Pelosi for making a show of her disagreement with the president.

“Nancy Pelosi disgraced herself, her title, the US Congress, and our great country with this disgusting response at the end of the President’s State of the Union address tonight,” he wrote on Twitter.

“She should be stripped of her gavel by the American public this November,” Zeldin concluded.