House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not stand or applaud during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening after the president announced that a young girl from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, would be granted a scholarship so she could go to the school of her choice.

“I can proudly announce tonight that an Opportunity Scholarship has become available, it is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice,” said President Trump to his guest, 4th grade student Janiyah Davis.

While others stood and gave applause in reaction to the president’s announcement, Speaker Pelosi remained seated and did not applaud.

President Trump said:

The next step forward in building an inclusive society is making sure that every young American gets a great education and the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. Yet, for too long, countless American children have been trapped in failing government schools.

The president continued:

To rescue these students, 18 States have created school choice in the form of Opportunity Scholarships. The programs are so popular that tens of thousands of students remain on waiting lists. One of those students is Janiyah Davis, a fourth grader from Philadelphia. Janiyah’s mom,Stephanie is a single parent. She would do anything to give her daughter a better future. But last year, that future was put further out of reach when Pennsylvania’s Governor vetoed legislation to expand school choice for 50,000 children. Janiyah and Stephanie are in the gallery this evening. But there is more to their story. Janiyah, I am pleased to inform you that your long wait is over. I can proudly announce tonight that an Opportunity Scholarship has become available, it is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.

“Now, I call on the Congress to give one million American children the same opportunity Janiyah has just received,” he added. “Pass the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act — because no parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.