Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is booming in New Hampshire as Iowa caucus results remain up in the air, a WCVB/UMass Amherst poll released on Tuesday showed.

The survey, released on Tuesday as the Iowa caucus results remained uncertain, showed Sanders leading the field in the Granite State with 25 percent support. Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) trailed Sanders with 20 percent support, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Pete Buttigieg (D) with 17 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Tom Steyer (D) saw five percent support each, and Andrew Yang (D) garnered four percent. Notably, 61 percent of the 500 registered likely Democrat voters surveyed indicated that they could change their minds and support another candidate.

Twenty-two percent of respondents chose Sanders as their second candidate of choice, followed by Warren and Buttigieg, who saw 16 support each, and Biden with 15 percent.

The poll was conducted January 17-29, 2020, and has a margin of error of +/- 5.3 percent.

The trend in recent polls demonstrates a Sanders surge in New Hampshire. A Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll released Monday evening amid the caucus confusion in Iowa showed the socialist senator leading the field in New Hampshire by 15 percentage points.

As Breitbart News reported:

Vermont’s socialist senator is leading among likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters with 24 percent support in the Granite State, according to the Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll released on the night of the Iowa caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden (D), who by most preliminary measures did not perform strongly in the Hawkeye State, came in second place in New Hampshire with 18 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in third place with 13 percent support, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 11 percent support. No other candidate garnered double-digit support. While a majority, 59 percent, indicated that they have decided who they will support, 12 percent have yet to make a final decision.

The polls come as the Iowa caucus results remain in the air. The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) has attributed the delays to a “coding issue in the reporting system.”

According to reports, the IDP may release half of the results by the afternoon:

Price went on to say "This is what we would have done on caucus night,” releasing verified results as they have them. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 4, 2020

Sanders’ campaign has since released numbers from its internal Iowa caucus tabulation. While it only represents roughly 40 percent of precincts, it spells positive news for the Sanders campaign, showing Sanders leading with 29.66 percent of the vote. Pete Buttigieg (D) trailed with 24.59 percent, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 21.24 percent, Joe Biden with 12.37 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) with 11 percent.

“We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,” Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement upon the release of the campaign’s internal numbers.

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Sanders leading the field in New Hampshire by 8.6 percent.