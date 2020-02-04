President Trump Ignores Impeachment in State of the Union

President Donald Trump did not mention impeachment a single time during his entire State of the Union address on Tuesday evening before a special joint session of the U.S. Congress.

As he spoke to the nation, Trump faced the House of Representatives that had impeached him, as well as the Senate that is expected to acquit him on Wednesday and that spent much of Tuesday debating the verdict.

Yet Trump focused on broader themes, highlighting both conservative issues and national symbols.

He also spoke about the Constitution in an extended passage about judges and the Bill of Rights:

With every action, my Administration is restoring the rule of law and re-asserting the culture of American freedom. Working with Senate Majority Leader McConnell and his colleagues in the Senate, we have confirmed a record number of 187 new Federal judges to uphold our Constitution as written. This includes two brilliant new Supreme Court Justices, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

My Administration is also defending religious liberty, and that includes the Constitutional right to pray in public schools. In America, we do not punish prayer. We do not tear down crosses. We do not ban symbols of faith. We do not muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith. We cherish religion. We lift our voices in prayer, and we raise our sights to the Glory of God!

Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another Constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am President I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

While most Democrats were silent, several walked out of the speech; some disrupted, and others simply boycotted.

