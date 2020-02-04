Report: Oklahoma Father Drives into Cross Country Team, Killing Two

Max Townsend allegedly killed two teenagers and injured four others the day after his son was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

The 57-year-old Moore, Oklahoma, resident lost his son Cody in a tragic car accident on Sunday afternoon. The next day, Townsend allegedly ran down Moore High School’s cross country team with his pickup truck. Senior Rachel Freeman perished at the scene. Five others were transported to the nearest hospital, where sophomore Yuridia Martinez later died from her injuries.

When authorities apprehended Townsend, they suspected him of being under the influence. Witness Richard Stafford told reporters at the scene, “[the police] let him out to see how he would walk and he was dragging his leg.” Townsend reportedly already has a long criminal record, including prior DUIs.

“Our hearts are heavy in Moore Public Schools as we process this tragedy that is unbearable to comprehend,” school district Superintendent Robert Romines wrote in a statement posted to the school’s Facebook page.

“This evening and as we move forward through this unthinkable tragedy — please keep our students, staff, and families in your thoughts and prayers,” Romines wrote. “Our deepest condolences are with the Freeman family during this time.”