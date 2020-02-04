Reports: Donald Trump Inviting Rush Limbaugh to State of the Union

President Donald Trump plans to invite Rush Limbaugh to his State of the Union address on Tuesday, according to reports.

ABC News reported that the president invited Limbaugh to his speech, which occurs just days after the legendary broadcaster announced he was being treated for advanced lung cancer.

Trump is close with Limbaugh, visiting him occasionally in Florida and calling in to his radio show. Limbaugh has even appeared with Trump to speak at two of the President’s political rallies.

The president reacted to the news of Limbaugh’s cancer on Twitter.

“Many people do not know what a great guy and fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is,” Trump wrote. “There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!”

CNN and the New York Times reported that Trump revealed during an off-the-record lunch with television anchors that he wanted to give Limbaugh the presidential medal of freedom, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the president.