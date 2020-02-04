Rev. Franklin Graham Praises Trump’s State of the Union Address

Christian evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham on Tuesday evening lauded President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and sent blessings to him and the rest of the first family.

“After watching the State of the Union address tonight, my reaction is— Thank you Mr. President for reminding Americans why they voted for you in the last election. May God bless you and your family, President Donald J. Trump, as you continue to lead our nation,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

