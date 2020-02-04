Rev. Franklin Graham Praises Trump’s State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump (L) listens to Billy Graham's eldest son Rev. Franklin Graham during the memorial service for Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on February 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

Christian evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham on Tuesday evening lauded President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and sent blessings to him and the rest of the first family.

“After watching the State of the Union address tonight, my reaction is— Thank you Mr. President for reminding Americans why they voted for you in the last election. May God bless you and your family, President Donald J. Trump, as you continue to lead our nation,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

