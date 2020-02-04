Trump at State of the Union: Allow Angel Families to Sue Sanctuary Cities

President Trump called on Congress during the 2020 State of the Union address to immediately pass legislation allowing Angel Families — those who’ve lost loved ones to illegal aliens — the right to sue sanctuary cities who shield illegal alien killers from being deported.

Trump detailed the story of 51-year-old Rocky Jones, who was gunned down in December 2018 by an illegal alien in the sanctuary state of California, which protected him from deportation. At the address was Rocky’s brother, Jody, whom Trump pledged to get justice for in the case.

As part of that justice, Trump said Angel Families like Jody’s must be allowed to sue sanctuary jurisdictions like California for helping protect and shield criminal illegal aliens.

Just a week before Christmas an American family loses their loved one, 51-year-old Rocky Jones, after he was killed by a previously deported illegal alien. https://t.co/0o7S8Sfapj — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) December 22, 2018

“Sen. Thom Tillis has introduced legislation to allow Americans like Jody to sue sanctuary cities and states when a loved one is hurt or killed as a result of these deadly policies,” Trump said. “I ask the Congress to pass the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act immediately. The United States of America should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans — not criminal aliens.”

The legislation is a major effort being brought by Angel Families this year as they continue to not have a route to litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions in the wake of their loved ones’ deaths. On the other hand, illegal aliens have been allowed unlimited resources to sue states, counties, and the Trump administration.

Most recently, an illegal alien was awarded $19,000 in U.S. taxpayer money after open borders organizations sued on his behalf for being held in federal immigration custody following his arrest for reckless driving.

Every year, about 2,000 Americans are killed by illegal aliens, according to an analysis by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL). Of the roughly 150,000 federal inmates in Bureau of Prisons custody, more than 40,000 are illegal aliens, indicating that more than 25 percent of the federal prison population came to the U.S. illegally.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.