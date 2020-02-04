Trump: ‘Every Child Is a Miracle of Life’

President Donald Trump said during his State of the Union address Tuesday evening that “every child is a miracle of life.”

To underscore that statement, Trump invited, as his special guests, Robin Schneider and her daughter, Ellie, from Kansas City, Missouri.

Ellie was one of the youngest babies to survive premature birth in the United States.

The president explained further:

In 2017, doctors at St. Luke’s hospital in Kansas City delivered one of the earliest premature babies ever to survive. Born at just 21 weeks and 6 days, and weighing less than a pound, Ellie Schneider was born a fighter. Through the skill of her doctors – and the prayers of her parents – little Ellie kept on winning the battle for life.

“Today, Ellie is a strong, healthy two-year-old girl sitting with her amazing mother Robin in the gallery,” Trump said. “Ellie and Robin, we are so glad you are here.”

The president added:

Ellie reminds us that every child is a miracle of life. Thanks to modern medical wonders, 50 percent of very premature babies delivered at the hospital where Ellie was born now survive. Our goal should be to ensure that every baby has the best chance to thrive and grow just like Ellie.

Trump said he is asking Congress to “provide an additional $50 million to fund neo-natal research for America’s youngest patients.”