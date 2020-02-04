President Trump surprised a military family by reuniting them with their deployed soldier during his State of the Union speech Tuesday evening.

Trump, during a homage to military families, recognized military spouse Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, whose husband, Army Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, was deployed to Afghanistan. Trump said:

War places a heavy burden on our Nation’s extraordinary military families, especially spouses like Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and her two children — six-year-old Elliana and three-year-old Rowan. Amy works full time, and volunteers countless hours helping other military families. For the past seven months, she has done it all while her husband, Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, is in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment to the Middle East. Amy’s kids haven’t seen their father’s face in many months. Amy, your family’s sacrifice makes it possible for all of our families to live in safety and in peace — and we want to thank you. Thank you, Amy.

Then, in a surprise announcement, Trump said:

But Amy, there’s one more thing. Tonight we have a very special surprise. I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight, and we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.

The chamber broke out in thunderous applause, and lawmakers began chanting, “USA!”

“Welcome home Sgt. Williams, thank you very much,” Trump concluded.

