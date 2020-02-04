Several Democrats, unsettled by the party’s handling of the Iowa caucus results, are blasting the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and calling on Chairman Tom Perez to step down.

No precincts had reported meaningful results into Tuesday morning, sparking at worst suspicion and at best accusations of sheer incompetence from Democrats across the board.

While the Iowa Democrat Party (IDP) initially attributed the delays to “quality control” — a phrase that sparked concern on social media — the party now claims that the app in question was reporting “partial data” and blamed it on a “coding issue.”

“While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data,” the IDP said in a statement. “We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed.”

The statement added:

Because of the required paper documentation, we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the app and used to calculate State Delegate Equivalents is valid and accurate. Precinct level results are still being reported to the IDP. While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld.

Nonetheless, many Democrats remain unsettled by the way the Iowa caucuses played out. Social media is peppered with Democrats blasting Perez and the DNC.

“Good job, @DNC & @TomPerez. Not only have you muffled Bernie’s victory and momentum, Trump can now use the #IowaCaucusDisaster for point scoring on how incompetent Democrats are,” one user wrote.

“America deserves better. @TomPerez must resign. The entire @DNC from the top down must resign,” one user wrote, noting the DNC’s attempts to rig the primary against Sanders in 2016 and adding, “#DNCisCorrupt.”

“In a healthy democracy, Tom Perez would resign today,” former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson (D) said.

“(As it is the results will probably never be fully determined, the DNC attitude will be ‘They’ll get over it,’ and the entire incident will hang like a cloud of uncertainty over the entire campaign),” she added:

“I’ll be glad to see Tom Perez step down from the @DNC,” left-wing activist Shaun King said.

“After a clusterfuck of an election in a state the DNC had a year to prepare for, that was preceded by the DNC changing the rules for a billionaire to buy his way into the race, the man has lost the respect of millions,” he added:

“The Iowa Caucus debacle is so insulting to the candidates, their volunteers, the caucus-goers and the DNC’s own process,” HuffPost senior reporter Zach Carter wrote. “Tom Perez has to resign”:

Zero percent of precincts in Iowa had reported results as noon approached on Tuesday.