Watch Live: Democrats Deliver Response to Trump State of the Union

Democrats will deliver a response to President Donald Trump Tuesday night after he delivers his State of the Union address.

Democrats will have multiple lawmakers deliver their response to Trump. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) will deliver her response in English, and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) will speak in Spanish.

Progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) will speak on behalf of the Working Families Party (WFP), and presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will also deliver his own separate response.

