Watch Live: Final Senate Speeches Before Wednesday’s Impeachment Vote

Senators will deliver their final speeches before Congress’s upper chamber moves to vote on whether to convict President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The Senate heard closing arguments from the House Democrat impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s counsel as the Senate impeachment trial is moving to a close. Senators will move forward on how to conclude the impeachment trial.

The Senate on Wednesday will move towards a vote on the articles of impeachment against the president and whether they want to convict President Trump of obstruction of Congress and abusing the office of the presidency.