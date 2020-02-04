Watch—Rush Limbaugh in High Spirits at SOTU Address: ‘I Feel Great!’

Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh was in high spirits as he made his way to his seat at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

Rush Limbaugh arrives at the Capitol for State of the Union pic.twitter.com/NCr88Vc7W1 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020

“I feel great!” Limbaugh told Fox News reporter Chad Pergram when asked how he was feeling. On Monday, the 69-year-old revealed on his syndicated program that he was diagnosed in January with advanced lung cancer.

When asked for his thoughts on President Trump’s plans to award him with the Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian award in the U.S. — Limbaugh replied, “I’m still in awe.”

Pergram then asked Limbaugh if he would like to hear anything particular from the president, to which he said: “Whatever he says is going to be fine.”

During President Trump’s speech, first lady Melania Trump awarded Limbaugh with the medal to rousing cheers from Republicans.

JUST IN: President Trump honors Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during #SOTU address: "Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country."

The conservative radio host announced this week that he is battling lung cancer. https://t.co/z21h5Ddt05 pic.twitter.com/aNHL7YFNND — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2020

“Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet — Rush Limbaugh,” the president said of the radio host.