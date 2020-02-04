Watch: Trump Won’t Shake Nancy Pelosi’s Hand at State of the Union

President Donald Trump snubbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) attempt to shake hands before delivering Tuesday evening’s State of the Union address.

The moment occurred after President Trump walked onto the dais and handed a binder with his speech to Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi. Upon receiving the binder, the speaker extended her arm to shake the president’s hand, but he turned away to face attendees instead.

However, Pelosi also slighted President Trump by only introducing him with the phrase: “The President of the United States.” It is customary for the speaker to welcome the president with: “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States.”

The president’s address is the first time he and Pelosi have seen one another since he slammed her as a “third-rate” lawmaker during a White House meeting on Syria in October.

The speech comes one day before the Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump in its impeachment trial. In September, Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against the president over his actions with Ukraine. A partisan CIA officer filed a “whistleblower” report alleging that the president sought to trade U.S. aid to Ukraine for inquiries into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Both the president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have vehemently denied any pressure was applied and that any wrongdoing occurred during their July 25 telephone call.