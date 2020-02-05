Wisconsin: 12th U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed

The 12th U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed in Wisconsin on Wednesday, announced state officials in a conference call with reporters.

Officials said the individual recently came into contact with someone with the virus during a trip to China.

“At this time, the risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus is very low,” said Jeanne Ayers, who serves as the administrator for the Wisconsin Division of Public Health.

The development comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed three cases of the deadly virus were confirmed in California on Sunday. Two patients received medical treatment in San Benito County and the other in Santa Clara County.

As of Wednesday, six cases have been confirmed in California, two in Illinois, one in Wisconsin, Washington state, and Massachusetts, and another in Arizona.

The outbreak of the new type of coronavirus has infected more than 24,500 people globally, with all but a couple of hundred of those in China. There have been 490 deaths in China but none in the U.S.

The AP contributed to this report

Editor’s Note: The featured photo on this article was taken at Liszt Ferenc Airport in Budapest, Hungary. It is intended an illustration of the topic and does not depict any individuals involved in this medical case.