Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) commended Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on his decision to vote to convict President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.

“Thank you, @MittRomney,” Klobuchar wrote in a tweet containing a video of Romney explaining his vote.

Mitt Romney announced his decision to split from his Republican colleagues on Wednesday.

“The grave question the Constitution tasks Senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor,” Romney said. “Yes, he did.”

Breitbart News’s Joshua Caplan noted:

The Utah Republican accused the president of withholding U.S. security assistance to Ukraine for his own ‘personal’ benefit, arguing that he would not have asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July to review allegations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden if it did not help him, politically.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney claimed. “What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault under electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values.”

For more information and to read more of Romney’s remarks, click here.