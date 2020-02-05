Democrats Give Nancy Pelosi Standing Ovation for Ripping Trump’s SOTU Speech

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (L) holds up the ripped up copy of President Donald Trump's speech after the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) received a standing ovation from House Democrats on Wednesday morning for ripping up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, according to The Hill.

During a closed-door caucus meeting, Pelosi expanded on why she tore up the president’s Tuesday speech at the conclusion of his remarks.

“He shredded the truth so I shredded his speech,” she told lawmakers, declaring that President Trump’s address was “a manifesto of mistruths.”

“You are supposed to talk about the State of the Union, not the State of your alleged mind,” she said to cheers and a standing ovation from her colleagues.

