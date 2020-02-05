Donald Trump Highlights Mockery of Nancy Pelosi Tantrum on Twitter

President Donald Trump shared criticisms on Twitter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she publicly tore up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The president retweeted criticisms of Pelosi from some of his supporters calling the Speaker “uncouth,” a “failure,” “inappropriate,” “appalling,” “disrespectful,” and “a bitter drama queen,” for throwing a “hissy fit,” describing her as a “classless,” “broken,” and “immature,” person for her “unbecoming,” “hateful,” “weak,” behavior that marked “a new low,” for Democrats.

The president shared the messages as the hashtag #PelosiTantrum was the top trend on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Others joked that tearing up the speech was a perfect metaphor for her failed impeachment effort of the president as he was about to be acquitted by the Senate.

But the president himself focused attention on his address.

“It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!”

Here is a list of tweets that the president retweeted:

Thank you Jonathan, and great job! https://t.co/GAZJ5ErJpF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

Nancy’s legacy is ripping up a document she is mandated to preserve. She’s a complete failure #PelosiTantrum https://t.co/tRNgPzrsn6 — F. A. Jaeger (@jaegerbombsaway) February 5, 2020

Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 5, 2020

It's incredible the US has a person like her in that position. What she did at the end was incredible! I couldn't believe how she could show such disrespect for all those people Trump mentioned in his speech. Appalling. #PelosiTantrum @SpeakerPelosi — Mikkelsen (@Mikkelsen_YNWA) February 5, 2020

Perhaps Nancy’s little tantrum of tearing up the #SOTU speech was a slick maneuver to get people to talk about her instead of POTUS’s winning record and great speech

Nah, she’s just a bitter drama queen pitching a little hissy fit#PelosiTantrum — @HeelerHoney ✝️🇺🇸 (@heelerhoney) February 5, 2020

It is hilarious to see Speaker Pelosi so #Classless and #Broken. They know 2020 is gone. Who is their hero Pete Buttigieg? Ok. They know it's over and they cannot stand it. #PelosiTantrum #PettyPelosi. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 5, 2020

Way to not only represent yourself and your party. She is an absolute disgrace and she is everything that is wrong with our government. Perfect example of why term limits are a must for the whole government. #PelosiTantrum — kurt bensch (@kurt_mcgert) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi ripping up the State of the Union speech…I assume she planned to throw the trash on the sidewalk, given the state of her district in California? #PelosiTantrum — Drew Hudson (@DrewCHudson) February 5, 2020

This is pure gold, because she’s the one parading how immature and childish the president is but then look how she acted last night 😂 #PelosiTantrum — Nikki (@AuroraLightzz) February 5, 2020

Today – The Senate gets to pull a #PelosiTantrum and do to the Impeachment Articles what she did to the SOTU. Karma is a bitch ! pic.twitter.com/nvS8btfJ3w — F. Hill (@HiredGun37) February 5, 2020

This is what building bridges to the American people looks like.. The #PelosiTantrum is a tragic image of how divided our country is. pic.twitter.com/q2GjCEJgwn — Seth Harris (@Real_Theology) February 5, 2020

Where those the Articles of Impeachment Nancy was ripping up #PelosiTantrum — Jon Martin (@JonMart93888215) February 5, 2020

#PelosiTantrum is trending. You hate to see it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2020

The only thing Nancy Pelosi proved is that liberalism is an ideology of insane hate and rage. She should be censured and forced to resign. #tcot #MAGA #PelosiTantrum #SOTU2020 — Conservative Patriot (@co_firing_line) February 5, 2020

History won't be kind for Nancy Pelosi: she will be remembered as the Speaker who initiated a malicious impeachment, who's son Paul Pelosi was on the board of directors of Ukrainian Viscoil, and above all as the last Speaker of the House of the Democratic Party.#PelosiTantrum — Sol DeWitt (@Soll_DeWitt) February 5, 2020

Dear USA

Our political system here (UK) isn't perfect, but our Speaker is supposed to be impartial and neutral – and seen to be so. He/she is removed from party affiliation while he/she holds the role of Speaker. Pelosi is a disgrace – whatever you think of Trump. #PelosiTantrum — WAYNE ANDREWS (@TreasuryTutor) February 5, 2020

It's perfect that #PelosiTantrum is trending. What a humiliating night for her all the way around. Nance – you might wanna go ahead and rip up those impeachment articles while you're at it. Today's gonna be a good day. Ƕ — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 5, 2020

That was weak, Nancy. I wish she held her cool. Plays into every female stereotype.

#PelosiTantrum — ErinKateSta (@DrErinKateStair) February 5, 2020

#PelosiTantrum

A speech that

•Honored so many Americans

•Celebrated a strong US economy

•Seeks to continue lifting people and communities out of poverty

•Called for action on bipartisan issues She wants no part of it.#DemocratsHateAmerica pic.twitter.com/hfP5RP0frU — Sauer (@SauerBread) February 5, 2020

