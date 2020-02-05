Donald Trump Highlights Mockery of Nancy Pelosi Tantrum on Twitter

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump.
Alex Wong, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump shared criticisms on Twitter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she publicly tore up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The president retweeted criticisms of Pelosi from some of his supporters calling the Speaker “uncouth,” a “failure,” “inappropriate,” “appalling,” “disrespectful,” and “a bitter drama queen,” for throwing a “hissy fit,” describing her as a “classless,” “broken,” and “immature,” person for her “unbecoming,” “hateful,” “weak,” behavior that marked “a new low,” for Democrats.

The president shared the messages as the hashtag #PelosiTantrum was the top trend on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Others joked that tearing up the speech was a perfect metaphor for her failed impeachment effort of the president as he was about to be acquitted by the Senate.

But the president himself focused attention on his address.

“It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!”

Here is a list of tweets that the president retweeted:

