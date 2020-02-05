Donald Trump Plans Address to Nation After Impeachment Acquittal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would address the nation after his impeachment acquittal.

The address will take place on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EST at the White House.

“I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the White House to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday after the vote.

The president was expected to speak with the press on Wednesday afternoon during a meeting with Venezuelan President Juan Guaido, but the event was canceled after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced that he would vote to convict the president.

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump also shared a meme on Twitter joking that he would repeatedly run for re-election every four years until he was president forever.