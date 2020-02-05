Donald Trump Plans Address to Nation After Impeachment Acquittal

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the nation in his first-prime address from the Oval Office of the White House on January 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. A partial shutdown of the federal government has gone on for 17 days following the president's demand for …
Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would address the nation after his impeachment acquittal.

The address will take place on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EST at the White House.

“I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the White House to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday after the vote.

The president was expected to speak with the press on Wednesday afternoon during a meeting with Venezuelan President Juan Guaido, but the event was canceled after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced that he would vote to convict the president.

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump also shared a meme on Twitter joking that he would repeatedly run for re-election every four years until he was president forever.

