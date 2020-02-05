Doug Jones: I ‘Struggled’ to Understand House Democrats’ Impeachment Strategy

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said on the Senate floor Wednesday that he has struggled to understand the House Democrats’ strategy, failing to obtain more documents and witnesses during the impeachment inquiry.

Jones, a moderate Democrat up for reelection in 2020, announced Wednesday morning that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump of obstructing Congress and abusing the office of the presidency.

“With impeachment as the only check on such presidential wrongdoing, I felt I must vote to convict on the first charge of abuse of power,” Jones said in a statement. “I believe the president deliberately and unconstitutionally obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation in any way.”

The Alabama Democrat explained on the Senate floor that he did not understand why Democrats did not try to obtain more witnesses and documents during the impeachment inquiry against the president.

Jones said:

The second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, gave me more pause. I’ve struggled to understand the House’s strategy in their failure to fully pursue documents and witnesses and wished they had done more. However, after careful consideration of the evidence developed in the hearings and public disclosures, the legal precedents and the trial, I believe that the president deliberately and unconstitutionally obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation in any way.

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle in an exclusive interview Tuesday evening that Jones “has revealed himself” as part of the radical left by helping push the impeachment against Trump.

Sessions told Breitbart News:

Doug Jones has made clear whose side he’s on. He has supported Speaker Pelosi’s gambit to withhold the Articles of Impeachment for purely political timing reasons, not for substantive reasons. He’s supported that. He’s supported only the witnesses Chuck Schumer has called for. He’s supported Sen. Schumer’s call for only Democratic witnesses. He’s supported Speaker Pelosi’s idea that she can hold back the articles for political reasons and political timing. He’s also called the case presented by the House impeachment managers ‘compelling.’ Fourthly, I would say, with regard to Alabama, he’s not once defended President Trump from all the unfair attacks he’s been subjected to throughout this process, even though President Trump carried Alabama by a super large margin. He’s ignored the wishes and beliefs of the people of Alabama.

“I think he’s clearly revealed himself to be a part of the Schumer team, the liberal team, that would create a majority in the Senate, that would make every committee chairman a Democrat—some of them radical Democrats—and all of which is contrary to the values of Alabama,” Sessions added.