Hillary Clinton Cries Betrayal Over Trump Acquittal: ‘We’re Entering Dangerous Territory’

Failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton accused the senators who cleared President Trump of all charges of betraying their oath to the Constitution and warned that American democracy is “entering dangerous territory.”

“As the president’s impeachment trial began, Republican senators pledged an oath to defend the Constitution,” Clinton wrote following the Senate clearing President Trump on both charges.

“Today, 52 of them voted to betray that oath—and all of us,” she continued. “We’re entering dangerous territory for our democracy. It’ll take all of us working together to restore it”:

The Senate acquitted the president on both charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on Wednesday afternoon, effectively ending the impeachment trial.

“It is therefore ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John Trump be, and he is hereby, acquitted of the charges in said articles,” Chief Justice John Roberts announced:

Republicans across the board celebrated the end of the impeachment trial, including the president himself:

