Katie Hill Credits Nancy Pelosi for ‘Not Accidentally Smacking’ Trump with the Gavel During SOTU

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address flanked by US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (R) at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), the ex-lawmaker who resigned last year amid mounting sex scandals, praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for “not accidentally smacking” President Trump with the gavel during the State of the Union address.

The #MeThree Democrat, who resigned from Congress last year amid bubbling reports of “inappropriate” romantic relationships with members of her congressional staff, attended the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening and praised Pelosi for refraining from “accidentally smacking” the president with the gavel.

“What she should really get credit for is not accidentally smacking him with the gavel during that,” she said alongside an image of Pelosi ripping the SOTU speech and praising it as the “dignified” response:

Pelosi has come under fire for ripping her copy of the president’s speech in half, which she did immediately upon the SOTU’s conclusion.

White House

Pelosi defended her decision to physically tear the speech apart, telling reporters that it was “the courteous thing to do given the alternative”:

“The alternatives definitely had something to do with the gavel,” Hill, who has since rebranded herself as an unapologetic and “unfiltered” woman, added:

The White House issued a pointed response to Pelosi’s action.

