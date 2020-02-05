Kyrsten Sinema Will Vote to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) announced Wednesday that she will vote to convict President Donald Trump on two charges of impeachment.

“Today, I vote to approve both articles, as my highest duty, and my greatest love, is to our nation’s Constitution,” Sinema said in a statement. “The facts are clear; security aid was withheld from Ukraine in an attempt to benefit the president’s political campaign. While White House attorneys claim this behavior is not serious, it is dangerous to the fundamental principles of American democracy to use the power of the federal government for personal or political gain.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.