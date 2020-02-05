Leading Private Jet User Bernie Sanders Outraged Trump Did Not Address Climate Change During SOTU

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 04: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a State of the Union Response on February 04, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Sanders was responding to the State of the Union speech given by President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who spent $1.2 million on private air travel in the final quarter of 2019, is outraged that President Trump did not mention climate change during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

“In the year 2020, how can a president of the United States give a State of the Union speech and not mention climate change?” Sanders asked following the conclusion of Trump’s address to the nation:

He was not the only Democrat outraged over the absence of climate change from Tuesday’s address.

Sanders is a huge proponent of the Green New Deal and has proposed a massive $16 trillion plan as a hallmark of his presidential platform, describing climate change as the “single greatest challenge facing our country.”

However, Sanders has yet to address his excessive use of private air travel on the campaign trail. Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reveal that the socialist senator spent more on private air travel than his rivals in the final quarter of 2019, spending $1,199,579, precisely, on Apollo Jets, LLC, which the Free Beacon notes is a “luxury private jet charter service.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) also spent over $1 million on private air travel, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who spent $720,518 in the fourth quarter of the year.

She was spotted hopping off a private jet in Des Moines, Iowa, this week and, as the video shows, appears to strategically place herself behind a staffer out of the camera’s view:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.