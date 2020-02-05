Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who spent $1.2 million on private air travel in the final quarter of 2019, is outraged that President Trump did not mention climate change during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

“In the year 2020, how can a president of the United States give a State of the Union speech and not mention climate change?” Sanders asked following the conclusion of Trump’s address to the nation:

In the year 2020, how can a president of the United States give a State of the Union speech and not mention climate change? — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 5, 2020

He was not the only Democrat outraged over the absence of climate change from Tuesday’s address.

Not mentioned during #SOTU: – The climate disaster

– The families he separated

– The Muslim countries he banned

– The white supremacists he praised

– The healthcare coverage he took away

– His tax scam for the rich — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 5, 2020

Trump's need to undo the Obama legacy is devastating our climate and environment. Regardless of what Trump says, #ClimateChange is real. The US needs to rejoin the #ParisAgreement and take #ClimateActionNow. #SOTU #TrumpLies — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 5, 2020

Among the many things @realDonaldTrump didn’t mention last night, it’s shameful the #SOTU didn’t address #ClimateChange. We must transition to a 100% clean and pollution-free economy as quickly as possible. #ActOnClimate #CLEANfuture https://t.co/eWem5EUhWQ — Rep. Blunt Rochester (@RepLBR) February 5, 2020

The number of times Trump mentioned the following in the #SOTU The Middle Class: 0 Climate Change: 0 Medicaid: 0 Student Debt: 0 Preventing School Shootings: 0 Plan for Dreamers: 0 — Young Democrats of America (@youngdems) February 5, 2020

Sanders is a huge proponent of the Green New Deal and has proposed a massive $16 trillion plan as a hallmark of his presidential platform, describing climate change as the “single greatest challenge facing our country.”

However, Sanders has yet to address his excessive use of private air travel on the campaign trail. Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reveal that the socialist senator spent more on private air travel than his rivals in the final quarter of 2019, spending $1,199,579, precisely, on Apollo Jets, LLC, which the Free Beacon notes is a “luxury private jet charter service.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) also spent over $1 million on private air travel, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who spent $720,518 in the fourth quarter of the year.

She was spotted hopping off a private jet in Des Moines, Iowa, this week and, as the video shows, appears to strategically place herself behind a staffer out of the camera’s view: