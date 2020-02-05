A newly released campaign ad from billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suggests that President Donald Trump is to blame for the deadly shooting that occurred at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

The ad, which was shared from Bloomberg’s Twitter account, was accompanied by a quote from Trump which read, “This nation is our canvas and this country is our masterpiece.”

"This nation is our canvas and this country is our masterpiece." – @realDonaldTrump #SOTU pic.twitter.com/MKwaTTRw30 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

Included among several different images from the past four years in Bloomberg’s ad targeting Trump was an image of the Pulse club logo. On June 12, 2016, more than seven months before Trump took office, Omar Mateen, a domestic terrorist, opened fire in the club and murdered 49 people. An estimated 53 others were left wounded as a result of Mateen’s actions.

Prior to the shooting, Mateen had been investigated for connections to terrorism by the FBI in both 2013 and 2014. Mateen referred to himself as “Mujahideen” and pledged his allegiance to the now-deceased former Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Among several other newsworthy moments, the Las Vegas shooting that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Attorney General William Barr, caged migrants, and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un were all highlighted in Bloomberg’s ad.

The ad then features a clip of Trump describing the deadly Mexican gangs traveling to America, where he stated, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

After Trump is featured, the ad flashes the words “this is not who we are” on the screen and shows a clip from the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where demonstrators shouted, “You will not replace us.”

While it may have not been intentional, Bloomberg’s ad also featured clips of Antifa, a far-left group, shouting and fighting with other demonstrators during certain events.

The ad concludes with the words “DUMP TRUMP” written across the screen.