Poll: Bernie Sanders’ New Hampshire Lead Widens as Joe Biden Falls

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) lead is growing in New Hampshire as questions surrounding the chaotic release of the Iowa caucus results grow, with Joe Biden (D) dropping three points in the Granite State in a single day.

The Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University daily tracking poll showed Sanders maintaining the 24 percent support he saw on Monday. However, his lead widened due to Biden dropping three points in a single day, falling from 18 percent support to 15 percent.

Pete Buttigieg (D), notably, jumped four points, 11 percent to 15 percent — news which coincides with the partial Iowa caucus results, which initially gave him the edge over Sanders.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in fourth place with ten percent support, reflecting a three-point drop from Monday’s results.

“Sanders improved a little bit, but he basically flatlined, and I think that’s partly due to the fact that he was expected to win Iowa,” Suffolk University Political Research Center director David Paleologos stated.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden appeared to lag in terms of support in Iowa. The initial 62 percent of results released by the state Democrat Party on Tuesday showed the former vice president in fourth place:

With 62 percent of the Iowa caucus results in, Pete Buttigieg is leading with 26.9 percent; Sen. Bernie Sanders is in a close second with 25.1 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is at third and former Vice President Joe Biden is currently in fourth place. Bernie Sanders is winning the initial popular vote of 27,088 while Buttigieg had 23,666. Warren had 20,088 but Biden only had 16,179. Thirty-eight percent of the vote still has to be tallied.

The order of the candidates has remained the same with 71 percent of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning.

As the Boston Globe reports, Biden’s performance in Iowa and lag in recent Granite State polls indicates the former vice president “appears potentially vulnerable.”

“The results of the next round of polling, to be released Wednesday night, will help show whether Biden’s loss and Buttigieg’s gain are mere blips, he said,” the Globe reported.

The poll, which surveyed 500 likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percent.

Tuesday evening’s RealClearPolitics averaged showed Sanders leading in New Hampshire with 25.6 percent to Biden’s 17.6 percent.