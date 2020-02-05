Watch Live: Final Speeches Before Senate Impeachment Vote

Senators will deliver their final speeches on Wednesday before Congress’s upper chamber moves to vote on whether to convict President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The Senate will hear final speeches through the day before moving to a final vote on whether they wish to convict or acquit President Trump of abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress’ impeachment inquiry.

On Tuesday, Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), a battleground red-state Democrat, announced on the Senate floor he plans to vote to convict Trump.

“It is clear that the president betrayed the trust of the American public placed in him to fully execute his constitutional responsibilities,” Peters said. “This betrayal is, by definition, a high crime and misdemeanor. If it does not rise to the level of impeachment and removal, I am not sure what would.”

“By refusing to hold President Trump accountable for his abuses, Republicans in the Senate are offering him unbridled power, without accountability, and he will gleefully seize that power,” he added.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the impeachment trial against President Trump.