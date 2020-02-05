Watch Live: Leftists Protest Senate Acquittal of Trump Outside Capitol

Leftists are gathering outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the acquittal of President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment.

Organizers of the event “Reject the Coverup” claim the now-concluded impeachment trial of President Trump “was never a trial” but instead a “cover up.”

(All photos, credit: Matt Perdie / Breitbart News)

More than 200 protests are reportedly set to take place across the country Wednesday evening. In Washington, D.C., several speakers, including squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and failed presidential candidate Evan McMullin, are expected to deliver remarks.