Donald Trump Waves ‘Acquitted’ USA Today Newspaper at National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump triumphantly waved a USA Today newspaper with the headline “Acquitted” as he arrived at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

He also waved a copy of The Washington Post cover, expressing surprise that it had a similar headline.

The president was acquitted in the Senate Impeachment trial on Wednesday.

Republicans and Democrats attended the annual breakfast as well as members of the president’s cabinet. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was present.

The president highlighted themes of love, faith, and forgiveness during his speech, but acknowledged he was still learning.

“They love people and sometimes they hate people,” he said, referring to people of faith. “I’m sorry. I apologize. I’m trying to learn. … It’s not easy. When they impeach you for nothing and then you’re supposed to like them it’s not easy folks, I do my best.”

Trump also took a veiled shot at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who cited his faith as a reason for voting to convict the president and a veiled shot at Speaker Nancy Pelosi who repeatedly has said that she “prays” for the president.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he said. “Nor do I like people who say I pray for you when they know that’s not so. So many people have been hurt, and we can’t let that go on.”